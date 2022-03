IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola superintendent Jeff Dyer says the school district will have a delayed start on Tuesday.

The start time is being delayed until 10 a.m. due to power outages in the city after strong storms Monday night.

Dyer says the school district will make a decision by 10 a.m. on whether they will hold classes at all on Tuesday.

