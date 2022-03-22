Jeane Earns AQHA Most Valuable Professional Award

AMARILLO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian assistant coach Suzy Jeane has won the American Quarter Horse Association 2021 Most Valuable Professional Award, the organization announced.

Jeane has been an active member of the Association of Professional Horsemen since it began in 1994. She has also been an AQHA judge for more than 20 years. Jeane has broken many barriers for women in the equine industry as she was the 2004 AQHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year and became the first female president of the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) in 2000. She has also raised, bred and shown many world champions in several breeds.

She also volunteers her time by serving on multiple committees and boards, such as the Texas Quarter Horse Association board of directors, the AQHA Show Committee and American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup Committee.

Jeane is in her fourth season as an assistant coach with Texas A&M. During her time in Aggieland, Jeane has produced six National Collegiate Equestrian Association All-Americans.

About the Nutrena AQHA Professional Horsemen of the Year and Most Valuable Professional Awards

Being named a Nutrena AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year or Most Valuable Professional are the top awards an AQHA Professional Horseman can receive in the equine industry. Each year, individuals are nominated by AQHA Professional Horsemen for the prestigious honor of being named a Nutrena AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year. From these nominations, the slates of nominees for the Nutrena Don Burt Professional Horseman of the Year and Nutrena Professional Horsewoman of the Year awards are compiled by the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council and approved by the AQHA Executive Committee. All AQHA Professional Horsemen then vote to determine the Nutrena AQHA Professional Horsemen of the Year award recipients. The Most Valuable Professional is nominated by their home affiliate and then voted on by their fellow AQHA Professional Horsemen.

