Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Madisonville remains largely without power Tuesday following damage from Monday’s severe thunderstorms and a suspected tornado.

Emergency vehicles responded through the night and into Tuesday morning as they worked to address damage and transport residents to safety. Crews were also working along Highway 75 to restore power to Entergy customers in the area, but officials expect it could take days before power returns across the city.

Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported from Madison County’s severe weather.

Some businesses and nonprofits were devastated by the storm. Red’s Barber Shop on North May Street incurred a significant amount of damage. The entire inside of the building is torn up, but its sign still hangs, perfectly intact.

Across the street, leaders at the Son-Shine Outreach Center are also working to assess the wreckage of their mangled building and chart a path forward. The ministry has provided services to Madisonville residents in need for nearly 35 years, including feeding hundreds of local residents each month through its food pantry program.

“I don’t think there’s words for all that,” said Lisa Wamsley with the Son-Shine Outreach Center. “You think damage, but there’s nothing to really describe what we found here.”

The Son-Shine Center will now need to be housed in a temporary location. Anyone with space available is asked to reach out to the organization.

“It’s partially gone, but there’s so much water in there I don’t think anything’s going to be salvageable,” described Board President Georgia Stark. “I think it’s probably a total loss. We’re going to need some help. We want to continue to serve the community of Madison County.”

Still, the damage is sporadic. Only a few hundred feet from the Son-Shine Center, the Bank of Madisonville sustained just minor damage.

“We saw this on the news and came in last night and checked everything out,” said bank president Greg McBee. “It was pretty bad; a lot of debris around and a lot of cosmetic damage to the bank... Power’s out, it’s going to be out for a while [because] the big power lines are down next door, but overall I think we’ve weathered it pretty good.”

The American Red Cross has opened an assistance center in Madisonville at First Baptist Church, located in downtown Madisonville at 300 S Elm St. Those affected can also call the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-Red-Cross for support. Currently, city officials say there is not a need for an overnight shelter.

Material donations and volunteers are not currently needed, but the United Way of the Brazos Valley has activated the Brazos Valley Disaster Recovery Fund to collect monetary donations. You can donate at www.uwbv.org/disaster or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444.

