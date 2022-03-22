Multiple weather service offices conducting damage surveys Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Weather Service offices have assigned damage survey crews for multiple areas stretching from DFW into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, set to be conducted today and through the remainder of the week.

These surveys are preliminary, so it will likely be several days before official damage rating of tornadoes will come out.

Multiple tornado reports (spotter and media verified) stretched from Oklahoma, down into North and Central Texas, and, of course, the Brazos Valley Monday into Monday night.

Preliminary storm surveys begin today. Did you receive damage at an area not listed on the map? Please let us know! Your reports even after the fact are a big help when it comes to our verification, historical records, and weather research. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/HaEjXVUu0o — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 22, 2022

Meteorologists with the weather service go to specific areas and determine the amount of damage done, factoring in debris paths, size, and damage to structures as compared to their structural integrity, and then determine whether a tornado occurred, then rate the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

As of sunrise Tuesday, there is no word on when NWS Houston meteorologists will travel to the Brazos Valley to conduct their surveys, but the weather will cooperate for such surveys through the end of the week.

