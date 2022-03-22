Advertisement

Multiple weather service offices conducting damage surveys Tuesday

Determining scope of damage, confirming whether tornadoes touched down
Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro
Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro
By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Weather Service offices have assigned damage survey crews for multiple areas stretching from DFW into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, set to be conducted today and through the remainder of the week.

These surveys are preliminary, so it will likely be several days before official damage rating of tornadoes will come out.

Multiple tornado reports (spotter and media verified) stretched from Oklahoma, down into North and Central Texas, and, of course, the Brazos Valley Monday into Monday night.

Meteorologists with the weather service go to specific areas and determine the amount of damage done, factoring in debris paths, size, and damage to structures as compared to their structural integrity, and then determine whether a tornado occurred, then rate the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

As of sunrise Tuesday, there is no word on when NWS Houston meteorologists will travel to the Brazos Valley to conduct their surveys, but the weather will cooperate for such surveys through the end of the week.

