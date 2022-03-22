Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports of significant damage in and around Madisonville due to the storms that pushed through the area Monday night but no serious injuries have been reported, according to Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams.

Most of the damage is reported on the west side of the city and around the Highway 75 and Collard Street intersection.

There are scattered power lines down and Entergy is reporting outages mostly across the north side of Madisonville and into northern Madison County.

