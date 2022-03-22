Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Brazos Valley totals following Monday night’s storms

Totals from across the Brazos Valley following Monday / early Tuesday's rain and storm activity.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley Monday / early Tuesday, sparking severe weather at times and dropping heavy rainfall.

A few flood advisories were issued as these storms trekked through the area, but overall the activity brought much-needed rainfall with varying totals from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other.

Below is a list of totals from official observation stations and weather watchers area-wide:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.69″
  • Coulter Field: 2.52″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 2.34″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.65″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.59″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 2.31″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.81″
  • Caldwell: 0.85″
  • Brenham: 1.56″
  • Madisonville: 2.00″
  • Wellborn: 0.94″
  • South Bryan: 2.20″
  • Flynn: 4.90″
  • West Brazos County (W OSR near Fazzino Ln): 3.00″
  • Wixon Valley: 4.40″
  • Bremond: 4.50″ (as of 10pm Monday night)
  • Smetana: 3.20″
  • South Robertson County: 2.50″
  • Kurten: 4.30″
  • NE Brazos County (near Hurta Ln): 2.68″
  • Elliot (Robertson County): 3.00″

Have a total to report? Send us an email : weather@kbtx.com

How does this affect our drought conditions?

As of last Thursday’s update (3/17), moderate drought conditions had expanded across the Central Brazos Valley, with pockets of severe drought still in place across our far northeastern and southwestern counties.

Last Thursday's (3/17) Drought Monitor Update
While abnormally dry / drought conditions won’t be erased entirely across the area, some of the rain picked up with Monday evening / Monday night’s storms should help put at least a dent in some areas. We’ll see how it all shakes out with next couple of updates released.

As far as the rest of the rest of the week goes, a MUCH calmer weather pattern is in store locally. Plenty of sunshine returns as high pressure moves in, accompanied by chilly mornings followed by pleasant afternoons.

