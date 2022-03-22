Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home in the north Brazos County community of Kurten was damaged by strong winds Monday night.

JUST IN: Significant damage tonight to a home on Saxon Road in Brazos County south of Kurten. Man and woman inside at the time but they're okay!



📸: @KBTXRiddell @KBTXShel @KBTXMax @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/cxiCqb8IL5 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 22, 2022

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several feet off its foundation. Several trees were also damaged by the winds, including one that fell on the home.

Authorities reported downed trees and debris in the area originally affected their ability to reach the home.

Gusts during Monday night’s storm peaked over 70 miles per hour.

