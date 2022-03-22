Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
A home was damaged by winds and a fallen tree
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home in the north Brazos County community of Kurten was damaged by strong winds Monday night.
Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several feet off its foundation. Several trees were also damaged by the winds, including one that fell on the home.
Authorities reported downed trees and debris in the area originally affected their ability to reach the home.
Gusts during Monday night’s storm peaked over 70 miles per hour.
