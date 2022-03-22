Advertisement

TORNADO WATCH extended for parts of the Brazos Valley overnight Monday

Tornado Watch has been extended to include most of the Brazos Valley until 3am.(KBTX)
Tornado Watch has been extended to include most of the Brazos Valley until 3am.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley, Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the potential for severe thunderstorms continues with a second round of storms overnight Monday / pre-sunrise Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has extended & expanded the previously-issued TORNADO WATCH for the majority of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is in place for the following counties until 8 am Tuesday morning:

  • Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington Counties

If these strong storms intensify, they will be capable of producing a few tornadoes, hail up to the size of ping pong balls, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and heavy rainfall.

After a few super cells trekked across the Brazos Valley and produced some damage in parts of Burleson, Brazos, Madison and Houston counties, this second round of stormy weather is pushing in from the northwest as of the 1 a.m. hour. This activity initially will need to be monitored for all types of hazardous weather (tornadoes, hail, strong wind) as it forms a line and moves across the Brazos Valley. This line will then transition to primarily a wind and flooding rain concern, with a few embedded tornado possibilities at times. Keep your phones charged and turned on through the overnight hours in the event that additional warnings are issued as this activity pushes east, generally moving out of the area by sunrise!

Along with the Tornado Watch, a Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday east of the Navasota River, for the potential of 2″ to 4″ of rain, with localized 6″ totals not ruled out.

