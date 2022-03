BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Cameron Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Henry Horelica, who celebrated 50 years of service.

The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank him for his dedication to the community.

