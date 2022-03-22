Advertisement

Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring him to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling overturned and James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony invalidated.

In a statement, James said: “Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

