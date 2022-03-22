Wednesday’s Game Time Moved to 4 p.m.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball has adjusted the start time for Wednesday’s home game against Houston Baptist to 4 p.m.

The move will accommodate fans wishing to attend both the softball game and the men’s basketball NIT game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena, slated for 6 p.m.

