Wednesday’s Game Time Moved to 4 p.m.

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball has adjusted the start time for Wednesday’s home game against Houston Baptist to 4 p.m.

The move will accommodate fans wishing to attend both the softball game and the men’s basketball NIT game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena, slated for 6 p.m.

