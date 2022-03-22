Wilson-Perteete Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M middle-distance runner Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete has been named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Athlete of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday morning.

Wilson-Perteete made her Aggie outdoor debut in record breaking fashion winning the Baldy Castillo Invitational 600m at a collegiate record time of 1:28.02. The senior shattered the previous record of 1:30.16 set six years ago by Montayla Holder of Iowa.

It marks the second year in a row that an Aggie has been named the National Athlete of the Week during the outdoor season. Athing Mu earned the honor after setting the collegiate record in the 800m (1:57.73) at the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 17.

