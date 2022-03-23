Advertisement

A&M Consolidated post 14-0 win over Katy Paetow

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill / A&M Consolidated Baseball
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers erupted for 14 runs on 12 hits, including a 10-run third inning, in cruising to a 14-0 victory over Katy Paetow.  

Consol was led at the plate by Nathan Hodge and Christian Letendre, who combined for six hits on Tuesday evening.

Joe Scanlan, Carson Kerbel, Wesley Boedeker and Trace Meadows also contributed hits and RBIs in the game, which ended after five innings.  

Kyle Collins earned the victory on the mound for Consol in four innings of work, with Ethan Dickson pitching the fifth and final inning.

With the victory, the Tigers improved their overall record to 9-3-2 (4-1 in District 19-5A). Consol hosts Katy Paetow on Friday at 7 pm at Tiger Field.

Consol    1 0 10 0 3 x x  — 14R  12H  1E

Paetow   0 0  0 0 0 x x  —  0R    4H  3E

Consol — Collins (4.0), Dickson (1.0) and Sodolak (C)

Paetow - Prieto (2.1), Greengrass (2.2) and Silvas (C)

W - Collins  (2-1)

L  - Prieto

