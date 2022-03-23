Chief meteorologist Shel Winkley talks the tornadic storm that nearly hit College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a tornado watch issued for most of the Brazos Valley, College Station was able to narrowly miss the storm’s destruction.

KBTX’s Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined First News at Four to discuss the aftermath of this highly anticipated storm.

A funnel cloud was spotted hovering above the A&M campus right near Kyle Field. While it may seem like there is something protecting Bryan-College Station, Winkley explained the reason why it missed the area was due to the storm’s cycle.

“These long-lived long-tracked supercell thunderstorms, they do go through cycles and this one just happened to be cycling at the moment where we had a tornado touched down on the West side of Brazos County and for all of our blessings put together lifted before it made it in towards portions of Bryan and North College Station because today would be a much different day had it not, it would have cut a swath of some sort of damage across the southern and central portions of Bryan,” said Winkley.

The storm proceeded to hop right over Bryan-College Station and then touched back down on the northeast side of Brazos County.

Unfortunately some areas in the Brazos Valley were affected by tornado damage. Preliminary information shows a EF-0 tornado in Snook that went at least somewhere between 65 and 85 MPH. In Brazos County on the Southwest side of Bryan there was an EF-0 tornado somewhere between 65 and 85 MPH. In Kurten, after jumping over Bryan-College Station and touching down again, there was an EF-1 tornado between 86 and 110 MPH. It has yet to be confirmed if a tornado touched down in Madisonville. In Crockett and Houston County there was an EP-2 tornado with estimated 125 MPH winds.

The storm that moved across Bryan-College Station and through Madison County that eventually spun up into the big EF-2 tornado in Houston County got its start in San Antonio. The storm finally let go of the tornado potential west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.