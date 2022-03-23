Advertisement

Coach Taylor Welcome Event and Introductory Press Conference Set for Thursday

UGA women's basketball coach/Meridian native Joni Taylor
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor will be officially welcomed to Aggieland at 11 a.m. on Thursday on the third floor of Reed Arena with an introductory press conference to follow at 12 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the celebration of Taylor’s hiring and the event is free admission to the public. Attendees may park in lot 102 for free and WCG ($3 – one hour, +$2 – each additional hour), while utilizing the main entrance to Reed Arena that faces Olsen Blvd.

Those that cannot attend may watch the live stream of the event on 12th Man Athletics’ main Twitter and Facebook pages. Additionally, SEC Network+ will carry the ceremony live.

Following the welcoming ceremony, members of the media are invited to attend the introductory press conference at 12 p.m. Information on location will be distributed directly to media. The SEC Network main channel is set to broadcast the press conference.

New season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

