The Farm Patch has busiest year yet amid high costs and low supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Farm Patch had a busy 2021 season but their numbers within the first few days of spring have already surpassed last year. Between high costs and low supply making this season difficult to navigate, The Farm Patch said they are ready for another great spring season.

Plants, pots, fertilizer and seeds are more expensive this year and there are fewer quantities available. Farm Patch Manager, Anne Daleon, said it’s been frustrating for customers. This worldwide supply chain shortage has lead to an abundance of product requests from customers.

“We get the customer’s name and number. We go through those requests maybe two times a week. And I’ve got probably 500 of them right now,” said Daleon.

Daleon said they are happy to do whatever they can to meet their customers needs. Sometimes that means reaching out to new vendors.

”We were strictly a Texas company,” said Daleon. “Then we had to reach out to Louisiana and now we go as far as North Carolina and Georgia to bring products in.”

She said people from Houston, Dallas and Fort Wort all have made their way to The Farm Patch recently due to supply being unavailable in their area.

”There are certain plants that the growers did take a hard look at and decide that that wasn’t economically profitable to grow and they’re not growing them. But then you find a mom and pop shop business that is growing it,” Daleon said.

Bryan resident and long time customer, Deidre Dawson, comes back every week to add plants to her collection.

”The season just started for the spring so I just come back every week and I know they’re gonna have it,” Dawson said. “And if they don’t I’ll wait because I’m not trying to pay a whole lot of money.”

Through it all, The Farm Patch is just trying to meet the demand for their customers this spring season.

“We’ve expanded even more this year, so more stuff more products, a bigger variety... We’ve got it,” Daleon said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.