Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officially named Joni Taylor as the eighth women’s basketball head coach in program history Wednesday.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Texas A&M women’s basketball program,” Taylor wrote in a statement on 12thman.com. “You are talking about a program that is rich with tradition and an institution that leads not only in the SEC, but in the country.”

Taylor is the head coach for the women’s basketball program at the University of Georgia, where she was an assistant and associate head coach under Andy Landers for seven seasons. Taylor replaced Landers in 2015, becoming just the second head coach in program history.

Taylor says she is now excited to meet the Texas A&M team and immerse herself and her family into Aggieland.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork said in a statement, “Texas A&M women’s basketball stands for excellence and integrity on and off the court. As we began our search to replace Coach Blair, it was so important that we found the right leader and person who would exemplify these same qualities and someone who understood what being an Aggie is all about.”

Joni has produced seven consecutive winning seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach. In 2021, she was named the SEC Coach of the Year.

