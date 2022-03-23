Georgia’s Taylor front runner to replace Gary Blair at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to a source within the Texas A&M Athletic Department, the next head coach for the Aggie women’s basketball program will be a current head coach in the Southeastern Conference.

All indications point toward Gary Blair’s replacement being Georgia’s Joni Taylor, who has surfaced as the front runner in the last couple of days.

Taylor is no stranger to replacing Hall of Fame coaches. She was an assistant and associate head coach at Georgia under Andy Landers for 7 seasons when she replaced him in 2015, becoming just the second head coach in program history.

Joni has produced 7 consecutive winning seasons as the Bulldogs head coach and in 2021 was named the SEC Coach of the year.

