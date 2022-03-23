Highway 21 lanes closed after pursuit leads to crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle and a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office vehicle crashing into each other.

The sheriff’s office said a male suspect is in custody following the pursuit. Authorities say the DPS and sheriff’s office vehicles were both responding to the pursuit when they crashed into each other on Carver Street at Highway 21.

A DPS trooper that was assisting the sheriff’s office with the pursuit was trying to make a U-turn. A deputy in another vehicle wasn’t able to stop in time and sideswiped the trooper, according to DPS. Both vehicles went into a ditch. The trooper and deputy were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Only one eastbound lane on Highway 21 and FM 2818 is open, but the road could be completely closed at some point. The sheriff’s office is investigating the pursuit, while DPS is investigating the crash. Authorities didn’t have information available about injuries.

A KBTX reporter is at the scene and will report more information when it’s available.

***Road Closure*** The road has been reduced to one lane of traffic for all eastbound traffic at SH21 and FM2818. The road may be completely closed in the near future, so please plan accordingly. Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

