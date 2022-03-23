Hope after the storm, Madisonville church and community cleaning up the damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The day after a tornado touched down in Madison County, residents are cleaning up the damage.

The Free Pentecostal House of Prayer Church on Highway 21 in Madisonville suffered substantial damage. The roof and rear of the church will have to be replaced because of the water and wind damage the building received Monday night.

Pastor James Davis has been the spiritual leader of the small church for more than 15 years. When he got the call from his alarm company Monday night, he says he knew something was wrong. Davis says he was surprised by the amount of damage.

“I was thinking like a limb had hit the church and did some damage to the church, and when I got here I wasn’t expecting this much damage,” said Davis.

Davis says although the church will be inconvenienced for some time there was a bight side to Monday’s storm.

“I know it’s the work of the Lord and I just got to live with it,” said Davis. “The bright side is that no one was here or didn’t get hurt and stuff like that and material things is replaceable but lives are gone forever.”

Fabrice Kabona has been the Madisonville city manager for only four weeks. He says seeing how supportive the community has been to one another has been a humbling experience.

“One of the things that have really been a highlight for me was just how quickly the community has been able to come and really work together,” said Kabona.

Residents say they know the county will get through this.

“The City of Madisonville is a resilient city and we’ll be able to overcome this,” said Kabona.

“If we believe in God, I believe God will help us all get it all back together again,” said Davis.

