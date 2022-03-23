Advertisement

Luers Earns NCEA Reining Rider of the Month

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian standout Keesa Luers has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining Rider of the Month for March, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Mission, British Columbia, native, went 2-0 in Reining in March, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She opened the month with a win at No. 7 SMU riding Moe. The sophomore outscored Chalyce Head, 74-73, marking her first career victory and first career MOP accolade. Luers secured her second win defeating No. 2 Oklahoma State’s Hannah Lourien, 76-74.5, on Uvalde at home.

Luers is next in action at the Southeastern Conference Championships beginning March 25-26 at Auburn, Alabama. Texas A&M enters seeded No. 1 and squares off with South Carolina on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For more information on the SEC Equestrian Championships, click here.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

