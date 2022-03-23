Advertisement

Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say

A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim wounded.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a truck driver about to lose his job fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Chicago company where he worked before he shot and wounded a former co-worker at another company and later took his own life.

Burr Ridge Police say the first shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Winners Freight.

They say 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, killed 30-year-old Nicola Misovic and then went to a nearby company where he once worked and shot and wounded a 31-year-old female employee.

Police say Spicer walked about a mile to another business and was sitting outside when he killed himself with his gun shortly after an officer arrived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Preliminary information released from the National Weather Service.
NWS releases select preliminary damage survey results following Monday night storms
Storm damage in Madisonville Monday night.
Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

Latest News

The Farm Patch in Bryan
The Farm Patch has busiest year yet amid high costs and low supply
NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville, multiple Monday night tornadoes
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps