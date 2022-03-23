The Museum of the American G.I. brings US military history alive with its biggest event of the year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting its Living History Weekend Saturday and Sunday, which will include military demonstrations and activities for all ages.

The Museum of the American G.I. says the Living History Weekend is the largest event of its kind in the Lonestar State and will host visitors from across the United States.

“This weekend we are going to have living history displays, WWII and WWI battle reenactments, and vehicle demonstrations,” said Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer for the museum. “So it’s a great time for the family to come out and learn a little bit about history.”

Mullins says what makes this weekend unique is the ability to see a variety of things in one place, from military vehicles and special demonstrations to vehicle rides and trench tours.

Additionally, the museum aims to give guests a tactile experience.

“They don’t just want to see things. They need to be able to touch it or hear it,” said Mullins. “ So we start out once [guests] arrive, they get to go to the demonstrations fields by riding in a historic military vehicle.”

Then they have the ability to take in a ton of different experiences, for a complete list click here.

New to this year’s Living History Weekend are both the Vietnam living history display and Vietnam skirmish.

“This year we are going to be able to highlight our Vietnam veterans in a way that we have never done in the past,” said Mullins. “It’s a way to start honoring those veterans and educating the public about that war in possibly a new way.”

One-day and two-day tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the event.

Schedule of Events (times are subject to change)

SATURDAY – 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:00 A.M. – Gates Open

10:30 A.M. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

11:30 A.M. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

12:30 P.M. – History in Action – Vietnam (WWII Arena)

2:30 P.M. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

4:00 P.M. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 A.M.– 11:15 AM – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 A.M. – 1:30 PM – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

1:15 P.M. – 3:00 PM – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

3:30 P.M. – 5:00 PM – Trench Tours

SUNDAY – 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:00 A.M. – Gates Open

11:00 A.M. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

2:30 P.M. – History in Action – Vietnam (WWII Arena)

2:00 P.M. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 A.M. – 12:15 PM – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 A.M. – 1:30 PM – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

2:45 P.M. – 3:15 PM – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.