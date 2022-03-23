Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Crockett

Survey estimates peak winds of 125mph
Information from the NWS regarding the Crockett Tornado on 3/21/22
Information from the NWS regarding the Crockett Tornado on 3/21/22(KBTX)
By Max Crawford, Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service Houston office conducted a survey on two tornadoes Wednesday, one being the Houston County tornado that injured 10 people Monday night.

Surveyors found damage consistent with an EF2 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 125mph. The tornado was estimated to be on the ground for 20 minutes, from approximately 10:10 to 10:30 p.m.

The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.

  • Rating: EF-2
  • Peak Wind: 125 mph
  • Path Length: 19.07 miles
  • Path Width: 200 yards
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 10
  • Serious Injuries: 3
  • Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.
  • Start Location: 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County
  • End Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.
  • End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County

Additional surveys may be conducted throughout the remainder of the week. As soon as additional information is known by the National Weather Service, it will be posted to KBTX.com

Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Preliminary information released from the National Weather Service.
NWS releases select preliminary damage survey results following Monday night storms
Storm damage in Madisonville Monday night.
Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

Latest News

3/23
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 3/23
focus at four
Chief meteorologist Shel Winkley talks the tornadic storm that nearly hit Bryan-College Station
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/22
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/22
Totals from across the Brazos Valley following Monday / early Tuesday's rain and storm activity.
Rainfall Update: Brazos Valley totals following Monday night’s storms