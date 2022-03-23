National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Crockett
Survey estimates peak winds of 125mph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service Houston office conducted a survey on two tornadoes Wednesday, one being the Houston County tornado that injured 10 people Monday night.
Surveyors found damage consistent with an EF2 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 125mph. The tornado was estimated to be on the ground for 20 minutes, from approximately 10:10 to 10:30 p.m.
The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.
- Rating: EF-2
- Peak Wind: 125 mph
- Path Length: 19.07 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 10
- Serious Injuries: 3
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.
- Start Location: 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.
- End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County
Additional surveys may be conducted throughout the remainder of the week. As soon as additional information is known by the National Weather Service, it will be posted to KBTX.com
Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.