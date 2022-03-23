National Weather Service confirms Madisonville, multiple Monday night tornadoes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office conducted surveys on the Monday night tornadoes that rolled through the Brazos Valley, and is now releasing further information Wednesday afternoon.
Details on these tornadoes below:
HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-2
- Peak Wind: 125 mph
- Path Length: 19.07 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 10
- Serious Injuries: 3
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.
- Start Location: 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.
- End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County
The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.
MADISONVILLE TORNADO
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 105 mph
- Path Length: 2.4403 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:35 p.m.
- Start Location: 2 miles WSW of Madisonville, Madison County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:42 p.m.
- End Location: Madisonville, Madison County
EAST BRAZOS COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 95 mph
- Path Length: 0.3947 miles
- Path Width: 175 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.
- Start Location: 7 miles ESE of Wixon Valley, Brazos County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.
- End Location: 7 miles E of Wixon Valley, Brazos County
SNOOK TORNADO
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Wind: 70 mph
- Path Length: 1.0139 miles
- Path Width: 500 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.
- Start Location: Snook, Burleson County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.
- End Location: 1 mile N of Snook, Burleson County
EAST BURLESON COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Wind: 75 mph
- Path Length: 0.2986 miles
- Path Width: 0 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.
- Start Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.
- End Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County
Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.
