National Weather Service confirms Madisonville, multiple Monday night tornadoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office conducted surveys on the Monday night tornadoes that rolled through the Brazos Valley, and is now releasing further information Wednesday afternoon.

Details on these tornadoes below:

HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-2

Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length: 19.07 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 10

Serious Injuries: 3

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.

Start Location : 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.

End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County

The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.

[The] emergency manager few the tack and saw continuous damage from [the] first point along highway 21 until [the] final points just north of Crockett. There were 10 total injuries. Three injuries were serious at a pair of mobile homes with occupants thrown into an adjacent field.

MADISONVILLE TORNADO

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length: 2.4403 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:35 p.m.

Start Location : 2 miles WSW of Madisonville, Madison County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 9:42 p.m.

End Location: Madisonville, Madison County

EAST BRAZOS COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length: 0.3947 miles

Path Width: 175 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.

Start Location : 7 miles ESE of Wixon Valley, Brazos County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.

End Location: 7 miles E of Wixon Valley, Brazos County

SNOOK TORNADO

Rating: EF-0

Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 1.0139 miles

Path Width: 500 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.

Start Location : Snook, Burleson County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.

End Location: 1 mile N of Snook, Burleson County

EAST BURLESON COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-0

Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length: 0.2986 miles

Path Width: 0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.

Start Location : 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.

End Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County

Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.

