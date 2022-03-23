OPAS has two shows this week and next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is proud to welcome two shows to Bryan-College Station. OPAS Executive Director Anne Black joined First News at Four to discuss what they have coming up.

First, The Queen’s Cartoonists are performing on Thursday, March 24. Pulling from over 100 years of animation, The Queen’s Cartoonists’ performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. Projections of animated films dazzle the audience, while the band re-creates original soundtracks note-for-note, or writes their own fresh compositions to modern pieces, all the while breathing new life into two uniquely American forms of art: jazz and animation.

On Monday and Tuesday, March 28 and 29, OPAS is presenting the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof in Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University. Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters. It features many Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”

All of the performances will be at 7:30. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.MSCOPAS.org.

