Relief available for storm survivors from Red Cross, United Way

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) -The American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas and United Way of the Brazos Valley have partnered to open an Assistance Center for those impacted by the Madisonville tornado.

The center opened Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church, 300 S Elm St, Madisonville, TX 77864. The center will open Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley has also activated the Brazos Valley Disaster Recovery Fund to collect financial donations. Those wishing to donate can do so at www.uwbv.org/disaster or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444.

Individuals and Families can also call the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-Red-Cross to open a case

Officials with the Red Cross and United Way say no material donations or volunteers are needed at this time.

Essential services are still interrupted at this time and crews are working to re-establish as soon as possible.

