Advertisement

Rudder’s McGee signs volleyball letter of intent with Presbyterian College in South Carolina

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder volleyball standout Asani McGee announced Wednesday afternoon she would continue her volleyball career at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

Asani holds four school records including kills in a career with 1,115, blocks in a career with 320, blocks in a single match with 9, and blocks in a season with 116.

Prior to Asani’s signing, Rudder assistant volleyball coach Kallie Donley read a poem that she wrote highlighting Asani’s 4 years at Rudder High School which included 3 years as a varsity letter winner where she was a three time first team all district selection.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Preliminary information released from the National Weather Service.
NWS releases select preliminary damage survey results following Monday night storms
Storm damage in Madisonville Monday night.
Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

Latest News

Aggies leave Demon Deacons in their wake following 67-52 NIT quarterfinal win
Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach
Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach
Texas A&M enters 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
Luers Earns NCEA Reining Rider of the Month