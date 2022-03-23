Rudder’s McGee signs volleyball letter of intent with Presbyterian College in South Carolina
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder volleyball standout Asani McGee announced Wednesday afternoon she would continue her volleyball career at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
Asani holds four school records including kills in a career with 1,115, blocks in a career with 320, blocks in a single match with 9, and blocks in a season with 116.
Prior to Asani’s signing, Rudder assistant volleyball coach Kallie Donley read a poem that she wrote highlighting Asani’s 4 years at Rudder High School which included 3 years as a varsity letter winner where she was a three time first team all district selection.
