Running back to the 80s ahead of the weekend

A stretch of enjoyable days continues for the Brazos Valley as we settle into this season we call spring. Mornings will remain on the cool side through the weekend, afternoons are making a run at the 80s and hopping anywhere as much as 5° to 10° above average as we do. First up, some of us may walk outside Thursday morning and utter the words “it’s cold!” Morning lows are expected to drop to the low 40s for most, but likely take a dip into the upper 30s across parts of the northern and northeastern Brazos Valley. Scattered clouds add some scenery for the morning drive, but full-blown sunshine takes over to bring thermometers right up to the 70° mark as we round out the day. A 10° jump is expected for Friday afternoon as we top off at 80°. A warming trend to the mid-80s takes us out of the weekend and into early next week.

Speaking of next week, things turn more active around here. Big spring wind arrives to blow things around Monday through Wednesday as the next storm system approaches and bypasses Texas. An associated cold front is slated to arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday, kicking off a round of scattered rain and storms, potentially a few on the strong/severe side. The signals are nothing like the round of stormy weather we just experienced, but a forecast to keep an eye on for mid-next week.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: NW 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

