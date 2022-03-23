Advertisement

‘Storm chasers’ looking to scam people impacted by tornadoes

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anytime disaster strikes, most people come together to help their neighbors. However, there are also scammers out there looking to take advantage of vulnerable people who are looking to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Katie Galan, a Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), joined First News at Four to discuss what people need dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters need to watch out for.

When an area experiences a natural disaster, people referred to as “storm chasers” start popping up. These are typically contractors who were either from out of town or out of state.

Some of them may try to get people to act quickly or ask them to make a big payment upfront. This is the first red flag, according to Galan. If they receive this upfront payment they are likely to not finish their work. While not all storm chasers have bad intentions, Galan says it’s better to be cautious.

Galan gave a few tips on how to spot the scammers.

  • If someone comes door to door, “they are typically not the most legitimate businesses,” explained Galan
  • People promising to get significant work done really quickly
  • There’s pressure for the customer to act quickly
  • When someone gives a quote, make sure it is all in writing

Anyone who has fallen victim to these scammers should make a report to an organization such as the BBB. It is also important to contact law enforcement so they’ll have the scammers on their radar.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Preliminary information released from the National Weather Service.
NWS releases select preliminary damage survey results following Monday night storms
Storm damage in Madisonville Monday night.
Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

Latest News

You’ll see members of KBTX in the show along with celebrity guest and “World’s Strongest Man”...
Family-friendly wrestling event and fundraiser planned Saturday at Edible Field in Bryan
Aggies leave Demon Deacons in their wake following 67-52 NIT quarterfinal win
The event at Sue Haswell Park will include free treats, games, prizes, bounce house along with...
Bryan High’s anti-tobacco student group hosting celebration and fun at city park on April 2
NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville & multiple other Monday night tornadoes
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/23