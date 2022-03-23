Advertisement

Sunday’s Game Time Moved to Noon

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas A&M – Texas A&M baseball has adjusted the start time for Sunday’s home against at the Auburn Tigers to 12:02 p.m.

The other games in the series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park remain 6:32 p.m. on Friday and 2:02 p.m. on Saturday.

The move will accommodate Auburn’s travel departure.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball.

