Sunday’s Game Time Moved to Noon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas A&M – Texas A&M baseball has adjusted the start time for Sunday’s home against at the Auburn Tigers to 12:02 p.m.

The other games in the series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park remain 6:32 p.m. on Friday and 2:02 p.m. on Saturday.

The move will accommodate Auburn’s travel departure.

