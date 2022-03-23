Texas A&M enters 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are set for the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays beginning March 24-26 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Weekly Honors

Texas A&M garnered five weekly honors, including one national athlete of the week mention. Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete highlighted group earning United States Track & Field Cross Country Association National Athlete of the Week after winning the Baldy Castillo Invitational 600m with a collegiate-record time of 1:28.02. The senior also earned Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week accolades. Senior Moitalel Mpoke (men’s runner), freshmen Lianna Davidson (women’s field athlete) and Katelyn Fairchild (women’s freshman) joined Wilson-Perteete as SEC weekly honor recipients.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M opened the outdoor season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, with five NCAA-leading marks, including the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m and men’s 4x400m relays. Mpoke recorded an NCAA-leading time in the open 400m at 45.84. The raced marked the first open 400m in his career. James Smith II followed winning the 400m hurdles at 49.72, which ranks No. 1 in the nation this season. Between the two days of competition, the Aggies recorded nine Texas A&M all-time top-12 performances and 15 personal bests.

This Time Last Year

The Maroon & White put on a show, winning four event titles and recording 11 top-five finishes. Most notably, Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400m invitational with a personal-best time of 44.62, which ranked No. 1 in the world at the time. The performance made Deadmon the third-best performer in school history and it marked the first time in his career to run sub-45 seconds in the open 400m.

How to Follow

Fan can follow the meet’s live results provided by Prime Time Timing (pttiming.com). A live stream will be provided broadcasted on the Longhorn Network with Dwight Stones, Jill Montgomery and Carrie Tollefsonon the call. Those looking to make the trip west on US-290 can purchase tickets here.

