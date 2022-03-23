Volunteers, organizations come together to help Madisonville cleanup following tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There were five tornadoes that tore through the Brazos Valley during the severe thunderstorm on Monday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornadoes Wednesday afternoon.

The strongest was an EF-2 tornado in Crockett, it reached wind speeds of 125 mph. The Weather Service says 10 people were injured in this storm.

No fatalities have been reported but three people had serious injuries after being tossed from their mobile homes into a nearby field in Houston County.

The second strongest storm was in Madisonville which the Weather Service said was an EF-1 tornado. The tornado reached wind speeds of 105 mph, fortunately no injuries or deaths were reported in Madison County.

The tornado did leave devastation in its wake, and neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath. KBTX was at the West Main Church of Christ where members of the church have come in to help clean up debris and remove trees that are down from the storm.

The sound of chainsaws filled the air as an army of people worked on removing trees and cutting down branches that were damaged by the tornado. People in this group are not only from Madisonville but areas like Bedias, Conroe and Huntsville. Mike Whipple, a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is leading the group.

“You know we’ve got to get together, help each other out. We actually are just going around where the need is, wherever the need is so we came here because [we] could park cars here and we’ve started here. There’s neighbors over here we’re helping out,” said Whipple of the church’s Elders Quorum.

The American Red Cross is also assisting and a resource center has been set up at First Baptist Church in Madisonville just off the square.

