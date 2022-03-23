Advertisement

Volunteers, organizations come together to help Madisonville cleanup following tornado

Volunteers and organizations are helping cleanup after a tornado hit Monday.
Volunteers and organizations are helping cleanup after a tornado hit Monday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There were five tornadoes that tore through the Brazos Valley during the severe thunderstorm on Monday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornadoes Wednesday afternoon.

The strongest was an EF-2 tornado in Crockett, it reached wind speeds of 125 mph. The Weather Service says 10 people were injured in this storm.

No fatalities have been reported but three people had serious injuries after being tossed from their mobile homes into a nearby field in Houston County.

The second strongest storm was in Madisonville which the Weather Service said was an EF-1 tornado. The tornado reached wind speeds of 105 mph, fortunately no injuries or deaths were reported in Madison County.

The tornado did leave devastation in its wake, and neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath. KBTX was at the West Main Church of Christ where members of the church have come in to help clean up debris and remove trees that are down from the storm.

The sound of chainsaws filled the air as an army of people worked on removing trees and cutting down branches that were damaged by the tornado. People in this group are not only from Madisonville but areas like Bedias, Conroe and Huntsville. Mike Whipple, a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is leading the group.

“You know we’ve got to get together, help each other out. We actually are just going around where the need is, wherever the need is so we came here because [we] could park cars here and we’ve started here. There’s neighbors over here we’re helping out,” said Whipple of the church’s Elders Quorum.

The American Red Cross is also assisting and a resource center has been set up at First Baptist Church in Madisonville just off the square.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Preliminary information released from the National Weather Service.
NWS releases select preliminary damage survey results following Monday night storms
Storm damage in Madisonville Monday night.
Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado

Latest News

NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville, multiple Monday night tornadoes
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Totals from across the Brazos Valley following Monday / early Tuesday's rain and storm activity.
Rainfall Update: Brazos Valley totals following Monday night’s storms
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec