‘We got very lucky,’ says Brazos Co. Emergency Management Coordinator following Monday night tornado

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Texas communities are working to pick up the pieces from Monday night’s storms and tornadoes. According to local experts, Monday night was a close call for Brazos County with only one property facing extensive damage.

“We got lucky. We got very lucky,” said Michele Meade, Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator. “The storm that came into the Brazos County from Burleson County basically lifted up as soon as it got into Brazos County, and didn’t drop back down until it was over on the other side of the county, and impacted that one piece of property. . . .In large part that was the extent of the damages that we had here, which is incredible.”

Two people were inside the property near Kurten that was hit by a tornado. Paul and Melinda Jenkins walked away with no injuries.

“Instantly it hit and just like a massive cannon going off. Knocked both of us out of our chairs and lights went out instantly. So I just told my wife to stay on the floor and grabbed ahold of her and we waited. Within two minutes it was over with,” Paul said.

The couple lost their home due to damage. KBTX was shown inside the home which showed extensive structural damage. The floors became warped and walls could be seen with cracks due to the building being shifted several feet.

Cracks can be seen in walls around the home. The floors have warped in some areas causing damage to tile. Many objects fell from the walls during the storm. (KBTX)

“You lose a lot of things in this, but at the same time, it gives you a great perspective on your life and the life God has given you so we’re here and we’re thankful,” Paul said.

Meade said they’re thankful Brazos County residents took the storm seriously. She wanted to remind people that we are in severe storm season. It’s important to have weather awareness through the spring.

