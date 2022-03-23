Welch family needs your help, 5 horses stolen last weekend

Franklin, Texas (KBTX) -Five horses were stolen off of a property in Robertson County last weekend, leaving the Welch family distraught. Authorities say this is a crime that could be on the rise due to rising livestock prices.

McKaylnn Welch said she grew up loving horses because they were always apart of the family. She received a horse of her own on her tenth birthday.

“For 10 years I’ve watched her grow older,” said Welch. “I’ve watched her raise her own babies and stuff like that. It’s just hard to understand.”

Welch found it hard to believe that in her town of Franklin, something like this would happen to her family.

”It’s Franklin. Everybody knows everybody. Even Robertson county. Everybody knows every body. You don’t think... Oh ya my neighbor isn’t going to steal my horse or anything like that. But you never know anymore because that’s just how the time has changed,” Welch said.

McKaylnn’s mother, Melissa Welch, said she is convinced the horses were taken in the middle of the night, due to the high volume of people on Highway 79.

“I definitely think they probably backed a trailer up on the drive way cut the fence and walked them all out,” said Welch.

McKaylnn Welch said the criminals have no idea how much the horses meant to her family.

“They didn’t know that these 5 horses had such a big impact on my family,” Welch said. “We take so much pride in our animals. So someone taking them... It’s hard to imagine.”

The Welch family is asking for your help to find their horses.

If you have any information, please contact Robertson County Crime Stoppers at (800)-299-0191.

