Aggie golfers gear up for 50th Liz Murphey Classic

ATHENS, Georgia -- The Texas A&M women’s golf team will take on a strong field at the 50th Annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Friday through Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Representing the Aggies are seniors Hailee Cooper and Brooke Tyree, juniors Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park and sophomore Zoe Slaughter. Graduate Amber Park will compete as an individual. Play begins at 7:30 a.m. CT on Friday at the par 72, 6,327-yard UGA Golf Course with the Aggies beginning on the 10th tee with the College of Charleston.

Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell said:

“The Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic is annually one of the best golf tournaments of the spring season and it will be a good challenge for the team. We’ve been playing a lot on desert courses so we’re excited to play at the UGA Golf Course. It’s a big course and it tests every part of your game. It’s a strong field and we’ll see a lot of the teams that we will face down the road at the SEC Championships.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

#1 Jennie Park

Jr.-TR

Carrollton, Texas

#2 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

Jr.-2L

Madrid, Spain

#3 Zoe Slaughter

So.-TR

Houston, Texas

#4 Brooke Tyree

Sr.-3L

Sulphur, La.

#5 Hailee Cooper

Sr.-TR

Montgomery, Texas

INDIV: Amber Park

Gr.-4L

Allen, Texas

The Field (Golfstat.com Ranking):

Alabama (No. 12)

Arkansas (No. 17)

College of Charleston

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Houston

Louisville

Mercer

Ole Miss (No. 22)

Mississippi State

South Carolina (No. 4)

Southern California (No. 13)

Texas (No. 11)

Texas A&M (No. 16)

Wake Forest (No. 3)

Last Time Out:

The Aggies locked up their sixth top-five finish of the season with a fourth-place (tie) effort at the MountainView Classic in Tucson, Arizona, March 18-20. The Aggies were led by Jennie Park (71-71-68—210), who tied for 10th and carded a 6-under 210 in the desert. The junior went 4-under in the final round and has produced nine-consecutive rounds under par. The Carrollton, Texas, native found herself as the highest-placing golfer for the Maroon & White in three-straight tournaments. Park jumped 14 spots from her round-two finish to collect the third top-10 performance of her junior campaign.

Live Scoring:

Live scoring will be updated on a three-hole basis at www.golfstat.com.

