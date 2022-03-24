Aggies begin competition at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team got competition started at NCAA Championships Wednesday night at McAuley Aquatic Center on Georgia Tech’s campus.

The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov started things off going 1:24.38 to place 25th.

Brown and Bratanov posted career-best splits as Brown went 20.34 in the 50 fly, the third-fastest split in program history, while Bratanov cracked the top-5 on A&M’s all-time 50 free split list when he tied Mike Thibert’s time of 18.87.

The Aggies took 21st in the 800 free relay to close out day one as Bratanov, Gogulski, Collin Fuchs and Clayton Bobo went 6:19.54 to record the fifth-fastest time in program history.

The Aggies will be back in action Thursday, competing in the 200 IM, 200 free relay and 1-meter springboard. The complete schedule, along with links to results and to watch live are below.

