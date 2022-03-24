Aggies head to New York City for NIT semifinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies are packing their bags to head to Madison Square Garden next week. The men’s basketball team secured their ticket to the “big apple” Wednesday after beating Wake Forest 67-52 in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.

Many students and fans said they were not surprised by the night’s outcome. Texas A&M sophomore Alexandria Munoz said the team has worked hard to maintain their stride and chemistry after not being chosen to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

”I think these guys are really using all of this as their motivation to do really well here,” Munoz said. “I think they’re gonna show up and show out and I think they’re using it for the better.”

Dave Schmitz has followed the Aggies through their postseason and said he’s excited to see the way the Aggies’ perform in the semifinals March 29. Schmitz said he’s already looking forward to the Aggies bringing home a championship win March 31.

”I think there was probably a lot of emotion that they were playing with, that they were dealing with, and I think they had a lot of confidence in themselves and felt like they had the right to go on and the talent and skill to go on,” Schmitz said. “I think they proved themselves.”

The Aggies will play Washington State in the semifinals March 29. The winner will then face Xavier or St. Bonaventure March 31 in the NIT championship.

