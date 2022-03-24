Aggies leave Demon Deacons in their wake following 67-52 NIT quarterfinal win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (26-12) advanced to the NIT Semifinals following a 67-52 win over Wake Forest (25-10) Wednesday night on Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena.

Quenton Jackson and Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies in scoring with 12 points each, while Tyrece Radford had 10 points and Henry Coleman III added 8. Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for Wake Forest.

The win was the Aggies 11th in their last 13 games. Texas A&M will face the winner between Washington State and BYU in the NIT Semifinals on Tuesday, March 29th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

