Bryan High’s anti-tobacco student group hosting celebration and fun at city park on April 2

The event at Sue Haswell Park will include free treats, games, prizes, bounce house along with information about the dangers of using tobacco products.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco (VKOT) is hosting its 3rd annual Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day event Saturday, April 2, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Sue Haswell Park.

Walker Satterfield VKOT President, Adreienne-Elisabeth Keim VKOT Vice-President, and Lillian Valentine VKOT Secretary, joined First News at Four to discuss this free community event.

Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day is held in conjunction with the national “Take Down Tobacco” day sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Students and adults will have the opportunity to pledge to live a tobacco-free lifestyle, receive information about the dangers of tobacco, health & safety info, get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as enjoy games, bounce houses, train rides, face painting, and refreshments.

