Bryan High’s anti-tobacco student group hosting celebration and fun at city park on April 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco (VKOT) is hosting its 3rd annual Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day event Saturday, April 2, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Sue Haswell Park.

Join us Sat, April 2 @ Sue Haswell Park for TTFKD. Learn the dangers of tobacco & visit with many local organizations about health & safety, in a fun tobacco- free event! There will be games & bouncy houses! 1st 100 youths receive a free t-shirt! @BryanISD @LaneBuban @TxSayWhat pic.twitter.com/GGFBxjxNvf — BHS VKOT (@BHSVKOT) March 23, 2022

Walker Satterfield VKOT President, Adreienne-Elisabeth Keim VKOT Vice-President, and Lillian Valentine VKOT Secretary, joined First News at Four to discuss this free community event.

Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day is held in conjunction with the national “Take Down Tobacco” day sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Students and adults will have the opportunity to pledge to live a tobacco-free lifestyle, receive information about the dangers of tobacco, health & safety info, get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as enjoy games, bounce houses, train rides, face painting, and refreshments.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.