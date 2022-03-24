Advertisement

College Station water tower expected to be in service by summer

College Station Water Tower
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station says the new water tower along Highway 6 should be in service by this summer.

City water services say they’re still working on a new water line that will connect to the tower. Once it’s connected the water tower will be put into service.

The water tower’s bowl was lifted into place in November.

Did you see the new College Station water tower bowl get lifted into place on Friday?

Posted by KBTX Media on Monday, November 22, 2021

