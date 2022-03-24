College Station water tower expected to be in service by summer
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station says the new water tower along Highway 6 should be in service by this summer.
City water services say they’re still working on a new water line that will connect to the tower. Once it’s connected the water tower will be put into service.
The water tower’s bowl was lifted into place in November.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.