Efforts to evacuate Madisonville nursing home proved successful, showed teamwork among first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Up to 90 people from a nursing home in Madisonville are currently in new and temporary housing after the building was destroyed by Monday night’s tornado.

On Tuesday morning, St. Joseph Health EMS Director Billy Rice got a call that the area needed help. But he knew this would require more than just his resources.

“Through a single text message activation, ‘hey, can you help,’ man, people didn’t even bat an eye,” Rice said. “I mean we were moving patients. No one was overburdened. And 90 people, I don’t know that we’ve ever done that that quickly in this region ever before.”

Up to 90 nursing home residents were evacuated on Tuesday after a tornado destroyed their building Monday night. (KBTX)

First responders from all corners of the Brazos Valley responded to the call. Bryan Fire Department Community Paramedic Chris Lamb was among those to answer.

“We got a phone call from St. Joseph’s EMS saying they needed assistance moving residents out of a nursing home and you don’t ask questions you know, when your neighbor calls and they need help you just, you go,” Lamb said.

For Lamb, this was a simple decision. One he said will be repaid should tragedy strike closer to home.

“These people might be having the worst day of their life and it’s our job to come in and be the answer for them,” said Lamb. “One day it could be in Madisonville, tomorrow it could be in Bryan and College Station, and you always want to help out because you might need that help one day yourself.”

The large response and ability to do mass transports without issue is something the men said our community should be proud of.

“Everybody in the Brazos Valley should be well reassured that you’re well taken care of. Not only within the area which you live but the geographical range around you, you have a lot of support,” Lamb said.

This teamwork has taken years to practice and perfect, but Rice said this proved they can do it.

“I’ve been an EMS leader in the Brazos Valley now for almost 20 years and it’s like every day I just have one more reason to be more proud of where we are and its fantastic,” he said.

Cleanup and charity efforts continue in Madison County. The American Red Cross and United Way of the Brazos Valley are helping tornado victims. They said they are in need of monetary donations. Those wishing to donate can do so at www.uwbv.org/disaster or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444.

