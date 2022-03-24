Advertisement

Family-friendly wrestling event and fundraiser planned Saturday at Edible Field in Bryan

You’ll see some members of KBTX in the show along with celebrity guest and “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. The event by Lions Pride Sports is to raise money for United Way.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley has teamed up with Lions Pride Sports to present Fight to Unite on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Edible Field.

Alison Prince, the President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, and Houston Carson, the founder of Lions Pride Sports, joined First News at Four to discuss their upcoming event.

“We’re going to create memories that’ll last a lifetime and at the same time we’re raising money for 10s of thousands of people right here with the United Way of the Brazos Valley,” said Carson.

This family-friendly event will feature professional wrestling matches, VIP meet and greet opportunities with the wrestlers, and more.

Fight to Unite will feature celebrity guest and “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. Henry currently works as a coach, talent scout, and announcer for All Elite Wrestling. During Henry’s 25-year in-ring career, he won multiple championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. A two-time Olympian and Pan American Games gold medalist, Henry has set multiple world records in powerlifting, cementing the “strong man” moniker he carries to this day.

Some familiar faces from KBTX will also be part of the lineup!

100% of the proceeds will support United Way of the Brazos Valley’s mission to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

Prince explained the name saying, “it takes everybody coming together and fighting together to address community issues.”

