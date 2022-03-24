From the Ground Up: Exporting still big in the grain market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While diplomacy with certain nations may be in question at the moment, the fact remains that China is still a big buyer of crops from the US, particularly with corn and grain sorghum, much of which is produced in Texas. While 90% of it is used for animal feed, there are some other uses for sorghum farmers to ship to our highest paying importer.

“Animal producers in china, or liquor producers in china, can access that market and pay a premium from US market and still be cheaper than bringing in other alternatives that they could use,” says Bill Rooney with the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Texas A&M.

It’s all about the exports, and grain sorghum is no different this year. In recent years, China has been one of the biggest buyers, mainly for animal feed, but for another very important use, too.

“Baijiu is their national liquor, and it’s made from sorghum,” says Rooney.

“Sorghum acreage in china has dropped because they’re producing more corn. which has increased the demand for sorghum to produce their national liquor, because they don’t substitute for that.”

It works a lot like other grains used to produce whiskey and vodka here in the U.S.

“They also have very strong interest, just like here, distilleries, that specialize in high end, and cheaper and all that. [The] same thing happens in China, and there are groups there that are willing to pay a very high price for specialty grain sorghums that will make the type of liquor that they want to make.”

Like many things in agriculture, sorghum business is driven strongly by exports, especially to China. But with uncertainty in the international landscape, Rooney says there’s a great opportunity for domestic sorghum use.

“It ebbs and flows. Interest in bio energy is very much tied to energy prices and demand.”

Whether alcohol, energy, or food, sorghum could be a viable use anywhere corn has a harder time growing.

“I think on a pound for pound basis it would be better than corn just because you have lower inputs and you have a plant that’s more self sustaining in an environment.”

Providing another easy to produce way for producers to “feed” the world, from the ground up

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.