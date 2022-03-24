Advertisement

Joni Taylor introduced A&M women’s basketball head coach

Texas A&M University officially introduced Joni Taylor as its eighth women’s basketball head coach Thursday morning at Reed Arena.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officially introduced Joni Taylor as its eighth women’s head basketball head coach Thursday morning at Reed Arena.

Taylor replaces hall of famer Gary Blair of oversaw the program for 19 years.

The former Georgia women’s head coach knows that winning is expected and will use a ‘family approach’ with her team to push them to be the best they can be.

“It is truly an open-door policy and availability,” Taylor said. “And I think that creates a trust. I think that creates the ability for us to go out and coach hard and to demand hard things, right? We can do hard things, and we’re going to be asked to do hard things. And that’s the expectation, that’s the standard. And once you have that relationship established, the other things fall into place,” said Taylor in her introductory press conference Thursday.

Joni had produced seven consecutive winning seasons at Georgia and in 2021 was named the SEC Coach of the Year.

