Advertisement

Manhunt underway after suspect crashes stolen car in Brenham

(WAFF)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are searching for one of two suspected car thieves. Police say they were in pursuit of a stolen car on Highway 290 West when it crashed into an 18-wheeler and the suspects fled.

One suspect is in custody but police and K9 Units are still trying to locate the second. Police say the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at the Cloverleaf intersection on Highway 290, and traffic might be backed up.

Residents near Westwood Ln, just east of the U.S. Highway 290 & State Highway 36 interchange, are advised to stay indoors as the search continues. Police say there are no known injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brenham PD using their non-emergency dispatch at 979-277-7373.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT - March 24, 2022 3:30PM The search continues. Instead of hourly updates, we will post...

Posted by Brenham Police Department on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in west Bryan Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County
Texas A&M names Joni Taylor as new women's basketball head coach.
Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville & multiple other Monday night tornadoes

Latest News

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show
Students showcase hardwork at Brazos County Youth Livestock Show
NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville & multiple other Monday night tornadoes
KANM Student Radio's bi-annual fundraiser concert is happening Friday, March 25 at The 101 in...
Save the Music: Support student-run radio, local bands, and community venue
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/24
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/24