Manhunt underway after suspect crashes stolen car in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are searching for one of two suspected car thieves. Police say they were in pursuit of a stolen car on Highway 290 West when it crashed into an 18-wheeler and the suspects fled.

One suspect is in custody but police and K9 Units are still trying to locate the second. Police say the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at the Cloverleaf intersection on Highway 290, and traffic might be backed up.

Residents near Westwood Ln, just east of the U.S. Highway 290 & State Highway 36 interchange, are advised to stay indoors as the search continues. Police say there are no known injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brenham PD using their non-emergency dispatch at 979-277-7373.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT - March 24, 2022 3:30PM The search continues. Instead of hourly updates, we will post... Posted by Brenham Police Department on Thursday, March 24, 2022

