New reward offered in Burleson County cold case

Jerome Robinson was last seen in 2001.
Jerome Robinson was last seen in 2001.(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about a man who went missing in 2001.

The sheriff’s office says they will pay $3,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Jerome David Robinson’s remains and a grand jury indictment for the people responsible for his disappearance. They are also offering $1,000 for information that just leads to the discovery of Robinson’s body.

Robinson was last seen on December 28, 2001 in Tunis. Authorities believe he had a large sum of money at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information, contact Sheriff Gene Hermes or Chief Deputy John Pollock at 979-567-4343.

