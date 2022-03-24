No. 25 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts Prairie View and No. 4 Tennessee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts Prairie View A&M at 12 p.m. (CT) and No. 4 Tennessee at 6 p.m. for a Friday doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 14-8 on the season and 3-1 in league play while the Panthers are 2-18 on the year and the Volunteers are 14-5 this spring and 2-3 in conference matches.

“Friday is another great opportunity for our team to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the country,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Tennessee has been ranked as high as No. 1 this season, but have been bitten by the injury bug like many teams have gone through during a long season. They are led by senior Adam Walton who has been one of the top players in the nation for several years claiming the NCAA Doubles Championship with Pat Harper last season. Prairie View is a familiar foe, as we just played them in our previous home stand. Friday is another opportunity for more of our team to compete and stay sharp. The team has been working hard so I am excited to see their response. We have been very close with some of the top teams we have played and now it is time to take that next step.”

The Maroon & White return to action after dropping a match at No. 12 Kentucky last Sunday. Freshman Luke Casper raced through a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jonathan Sorbo to become the first Aggie to reach double digits in dual victories as he improved to 10-2 in this spring and 3-1 in SEC play.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Noah Schachter skyrocketed into 56th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with four ranked wins, equaling the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 57 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING PRAIRIE VIEW

The Panthers dropped their last two matches, falling 6-1 to Oral Roberts in Dallas and 7-0 to A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

SCOUTING TENNESSEE

The Volunteers have dropped three straight SEC matches, falling to No. 7 South Carolina, No. 4 Florida and No. 8 Georgia. Shunsuke Mitsui paces the team with a 14-3 dual record and a 4-1 league mark. In doubles, Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner are a perfect 8-0 mark on court three.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Friday’s matches will be streamed on 12thman.com via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the PVAMU match will be available here and here for Tennessee. Cracked Racquets continues their Redzone Broadcast coverage of SEC tennis Friday, fans can listen to Alex Gruskin on the call of Tennessee here. The broadcast will bounce around to the most interesting matchups and crucial points at each SEC venue. For any additional questions and more information on the amenities at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Game day Central page.

Parking for Friday’s match will be available to fans for $5 in Lot 100D and Lot 100E. Parking payment kiosks are located near the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center in Lot 100D for fans attending the Prairie View match, beginning at 4 p.m. the lot will have a parking attendant present. Disabled parking is available in each lot. Fans and current students with an active Texas A&M parking permit are allowed free admission into both lots.

