North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm

“We’re pretty tough, we like to think we’re tough and we’ll survive but we got a 2 and a 6-year-old and to them the things that they lost are everything.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -Three days after violent storms swept through the Brazos Valley families are still working to get their lives back on track.

One family was displaced after a suspected tornado made its way through Madison County on Monday night.

Cory and Krystin Broaddus’s RV was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was home and the couple and their two young daughters are all safe. While Cory was at work during the storms Krystin and their children spent the night at a friend’s home. It’s a decision that could have been the difference between life and death.

“Luckily we did, you know, thank God because I don’t know that we would have survived it,” said Cory. “About 10 o’clock our neighbor down the road called me and said that [the RV] was a complete loss.”

Krystin, a Texas A&M graduate and special education teacher for College Station Independent School District, and her husband Cory, a chemical engineer and Texas A&M graduate moved into the RV six weeks ago after they purchased property in North Zulch to build their dream home. The family has spent the last few days sifting through the rubble of their former home.

“I’ve walked through here 100 times, find something new every time I walk by,” said Cory.

“It’s been rough picking through the pieces,” said Cory. “Marriage license, birth certificates, stuff from when the girls were babies, pictures you know pretty much everything that was important to us was in there.”

Like most friends and good neighbors, supporters are now coming to the family’s rescue.

“Everybody needs help and sometimes the best people hit the hardest times and they just need a little bit of hope and that’s what we can do for them,” said family friend Ashley Siebold.

A GoFundMe has been made that benefits the family. Clothing donations for the family can be dropped off at Creek View Elementary.

The family is in need of the following sizes:

  • Girls/Kids: size 4T and 6/7
  • Women’s: Medium shirt, 2/4 pants
  • Men’s: Large shirt, 34/36 pants

