Power restored in Madisonville, city still cleaning up from tornado

About 40 customers are still without power due to damage.
A downed fence and tree damage after the tornado in Madisonville.
A downed fence and tree damage after the tornado in Madisonville.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE Texas (KBTX) - The cleanup continues in Madisonville, but the lights are back on for almost everyone who was impacted by the tornado. Those hardest it however are still without power.

Entergy tells KBTX they restored service by 7 p.m. Wednesday night to customers. About 40 customers remain dark because it’s not safe for them to have power, due to damaged homes.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are still out providing assistance and giving out meals as neighborhoods try to move past Monday night’s tornado.

“[I] appreciate everything that everybody’s doing. Everybody’s been really nice,” said Ana Hudson of Madisonville. She and her mother received meals from the Red Cross when they were sitting on their porch Thursday afternoon.

She described what it was like as the tornado swept through Madisonville.

“Very scary you could hear [the tornado] really good. The train sound is true,” she said.

Hudson’s home will need repairs and part of her fence was blown over, but fortunately they got their power back within 12 hours of the twister.

Other places were not so lucky. The Son-Shine Outreach Center is moving to a temporary location to resume service this week. Their property won’t be getting power back.

“We have just signed a lease on a facility much smaller. It’s going to be challenge but it’ll give us a temporary place to go until we can get our new building built,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator.

Madisonville’s new city manager, Fabrice Kabona said it could be months before some property owners can make full repairs.

“I think we all understand that this is going to take some time. The good news about this, great news actually, is that there’s been no injuries, no deaths, and that’s really been amazing,” said Kabona.

A sentiment shared by Ana Hudson with something to be thankful for, despite the terrible weather this week.

“Everybody’s still here, nobody lost their lives or anything,” Hudson said.

After dealing with the damage in the Brazos Valley, Entergy is now working on efforts to restore power in Louisiana after a tornadoes hit the New Orleans area.

Their outage map can be found here.

The Red Cross will continue to provide meals until Friday. They have been going door to door delivering food, while pickup is also available at First Baptist Church. A resource center has been set up there at 300 South Elm Street, Madisonville.

